The Flag of Iran
The flag of Iran. (File photo)

Iranian military adviser dies following injuries in Syria: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A military adviser from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s Aerospace Force has died following injuries sustained in Syria over recent weeks, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday.

“Colonel Ahmadreza Afshari was martyred due to injuries sustained from aerial bombardment from the coalition violating Syria,” top Revolutionary Guard Commander Hossein Salami said.

Iranian media did not give a precise date for the strike but said Afshari sustained his injuries between late July and early August.

The US and Israel have both carried out strikes in Syria against Iran-aligned factions, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in a civil war that started in 2011.

In April, Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, a retaliatory strike for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus diplomatic compound on April 1 that killed seven officers of the Revolutionary Guard.

