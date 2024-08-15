Iraq says announcement on date for end to US-led coalition mission postponed

2 min read

Iraq’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that an announcement on an end date for the US-led coalition’s mission has been postponed due to the “latest developments.” It did not identify the developments.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



The US-Iraq Higher Military Commission, comprising officials from both countries, discussed details of withdrawing advisers from military sites, the foreign ministry said in a statement said.



It said the only remaining issues before reaching a deal on ending the coalition’s presence in Iraq were agreement on an announcement date, logical aspects and other details.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



A rare ally of both the US and Iran, Iraq hosts 2,500 US troops and has Iran-backed militias linked to its security forces. It has witnessed escalating tit-for-tat attacks since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza erupted in October.



On Aug. 5, at least five US personnel were injured in an attack against a military base in Iraq.



Iraq wants troops from the US-led military coalition to begin withdrawing in September and to formally end the coalition’s work by September 2025, Iraqi sources have said, with some US forces likely to remain in a newly negotiated advisory capacity.

Read more:

US supports UNIFIL extension amid Hezbollah-Israel conflict

Will Gaza ceasefire efforts hold amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions?

US now says ‘significant attacks’ by Iran on Israel could come this week