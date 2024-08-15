Theme
An Israeli soldier moves on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
An Israeli soldier moves on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Israel says ‘eliminated more than 17,000’ militants in Gaza

AFP
Published: Updated:
1 min read

The Israeli military said on Thursday its forces had killed “more than 17,000” Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip since war broke out following Hamas’s October 7 attack.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“So far, we have eliminated more than 17,000 terrorists” in Gaza, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a media briefing. Earlier, Gaza’s health ministry, which does not provide a breakdown of civilian and militant casualties, said the overall death toll in the Palestinian territory had topped 40,000.

