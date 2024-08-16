Blinken and Netanyahu to meet on Monday, Israeli official says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet in person on Monday, an Israeli official told Reuters, adding the Israeli delegation at the Doha ceasefire talks would head back to Israel tonight.
