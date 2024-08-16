Theme
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference with Moldova’s president at the Moldovan Presidency in Chisinau, Moldova, May 29, 2024. (Via Reuters)
Blinken and Netanyahu to meet on Monday, Israeli official says

Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet in person on Monday, an Israeli official told Reuters, adding the Israeli delegation at the Doha ceasefire talks would head back to Israel tonight.

