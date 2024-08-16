Hamas official says ceasefire talks do not commit to what was agreed upon on July 2

2 min read

A senior Hamas official told Reuters on Friday that what the group was briefed on regarding the results of ceasefire talks in Doha does not commit to what was agreed upon on July 2.

Hamas will not accept “new conditions” from Israel in a proposal put forward during talks in Doha aimed at sealing a ceasefire and hostage release in the Gaza war, officials told AFP.

Israel’s “new” conditions include keeping troops inside Gaza along its border with Egypt, an informed source said, while Hamas demands “a complete ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from the Strip, a normal return of the displaced and a (prisoner) exchange deal” without restrictions.

Israel also demanded veto rights on the prisoners to be exchanged, and the ability to deport some prisoners rather than send them back to Gaza, the source said.

Separately, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke to his US counterpart Lloyd Austin Friday, stressing the importance of negotiating the release of the hostages held in Gaza since October 7.

Gallant “highlighted that the achievement of this agreement is both a moral imperative and a strategic, security priority,” his office said in a statement.

Hamas militants seized 251 people during the Palestinian militant movement’s unprecedented attack on October 7, 111 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 40,005 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry, which does not provide a breakdown of civilian and militant deaths.

