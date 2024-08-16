Theme
Israeli army vehicles transport a group of soldiers and journalists inside the southern Gaza Strip, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, July 3, 2024. The Israeli military invited reporters for a tour of Rafah, where the military has been operating since May 6. (Reuters)
Hamas says Gaza ceasefire must involve ‘complete’ Israeli withdrawal

AFP
Palestinian group Hamas on Thursday said any Gaza ceasefire deal must involve the total withdrawal of Israeli forces from the embattled territory.

“Any agreement must achieve a comprehensive ceasefire, a complete (Israeli) withdrawal from Gaza, (and) the return of the displaced,” Hamas official Hossam Badran said in a statement after truce talks resumed in Doha on Thursday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

