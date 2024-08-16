Hamas says Gaza ceasefire must involve ‘complete’ Israeli withdrawal

1 min read

Palestinian group Hamas on Thursday said any Gaza ceasefire deal must involve the total withdrawal of Israeli forces from the embattled territory.

“Any agreement must achieve a comprehensive ceasefire, a complete (Israeli) withdrawal from Gaza, (and) the return of the displaced,” Hamas official Hossam Badran said in a statement after truce talks resumed in Doha on Thursday.

