Israeli army orders fresh evacuations in Gaza designated safe zones

The Israeli army ordered people to evacuate from areas in southern and central Gaza that had been previously designated as a humanitarian safe zone on Friday.

It said warning flyers and text messages had been sent out in the area north of the southern city of Khan Younis and in the eastern part of Deir Al-Balah, where tens of thousands of people have sought shelter from fighting in other parts of Gaza.

The army claimed the areas were being used as a base by Hamas for firing mortars and rockets towards Israel. Reuters could not verify the report.

“The advance warning to civilians is being issued in order to mitigate harm to the civilian population and to enable civilians to move away from the combat zone,” the military said in a statement.

Earlier the military said it had hit an area in Khan Younis from where rockets were fired towards the community of Kissufim on Thursday, and reportedly found weapons including shoulder-fired missiles and explosives.

The latest evacuation warnings came as negotiators in Doha were due to meet for a second day of talks aimed at reaching a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza and bring Israeli and foreign hostages home.

Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million population has been displaced multiple times since the start of the Israeli campaign in Gaza. Israel has also repeatedly struck areas designated as humanitarian safe zones, leading to hundreds of casualties.

Israel accuses Hamas and other militant groups of deliberately basing fighters in civilian areas, a charge Hamas and international humanitarian agencies, such as the UN, deny.

The fighting has in any case become more scattered and less organized as Hamas has shifted towards guerrilla warfare style tactics by small groups of fighters.

