A man checks the damage a day after an attack by Jewish settlers on the village of Jit near Nablus in the occupied West Bank that left a 23-year-old man dead and others with critical gunshot wounds, on August 16, 2024. (AFP)
Palestinian ministry calls West Bank settler attack ‘organized state terrorism’

AFP
Published: Updated:
1 min read

The Palestinian foreign ministry on Friday described a Jewish settler attack on Palestinians in a village of the Israeli-occupied West Bank as “organized state terrorism.”

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry said one person died of gunshots fired by settlers and another was seriously wounded during the unrest - which Israeli leaders condemned - on Thursday night in Jit, in the north of the Palestinian territory.

