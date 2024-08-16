Palestinian ministry calls West Bank settler attack ‘organized state terrorism’

1 min read

The Palestinian foreign ministry on Friday described a Jewish settler attack on Palestinians in a village of the Israeli-occupied West Bank as “organized state terrorism.”

The Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry said one person died of gunshots fired by settlers and another was seriously wounded during the unrest - which Israeli leaders condemned - on Thursday night in Jit, in the north of the Palestinian territory.

