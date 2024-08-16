US condemns attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in West Bank

2 min read

Attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank are unacceptable and must stop, the White House said on Thursday.

“Israeli authorities must take measures to protect all communities from harm, this includes intervening to stop such violence, and holding all perpetrators of such violence to account,” a White House National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.

Dozens of Israeli settlers, some wearing masks, attacked a Palestinian village near the city of Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank, burning cars and killing at least one person, authorities said on Thursday.

The Palestinian health ministry said one Palestinian was killed and another critically wounded by Israeli settlers’ gunfire during the incident in the village of Jit, the latest in a series of attacks by violent settlers in the West Bank.

Footage shared on social media showed cars and houses on fire following the attacks.

The Israeli military said police and army units intervened and arrested one Israeli. It condemned the incident, which it said diverted security forces from other responsibilities.

The military said it was examining reports about the death of the Palestinian.

