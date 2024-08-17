Theme
Palestinians mourn their relatives, killed in an Israeli strike, at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on August 17, 2024. (AFP)
Palestinians mourn their relatives, killed in an Israeli strike, at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on August 17, 2024. (AFP)

At least 40,074 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 40,074 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes 69 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 92,537 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

