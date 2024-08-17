At least 40,074 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 40,074 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.

The toll includes 69 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 92,537 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

