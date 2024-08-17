Forest fire forces evacuations in Turkish resort

1 min read

Turkish authorities evacuated scores of buildings in the Aegean resort of Izmir on Friday as a forest fire touched residential districts of the city.

Authorities said 16 buildings had been damaged by fire, while Agriculture Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said at least 87 houses and 44 businesses and offices were ordered emptied because of the looming flames.

A refuge for stray dogs was among buildings evacuated, media said.

The fire started Thursday and was pushed towards Turkey’s third largest city by winds blowing at 50 kilometers (30 miles) an hour. The strong winds prevented the use of water-bombing aircraft, NTV television reported.

Fire brigade reinforcements were sent from other cities and the military has also been mobilized.

Thick smoke turned the sky orange and grey on Friday, according to images shown by Turkish media.

