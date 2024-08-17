Iran ready to transship Russian gas through its territory: Report

Iran is ready to transship Russian natural gas through its territory, Russia’s TASS news agency cited the Iranian ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying on Saturday.
It was not immediately clear which directions of transit he was talking about.
