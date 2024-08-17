Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
علما روسيا وإيران
The flags of Iran and Russia. (File photo)

Iran ready to transship Russian gas through its territory: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Iran is ready to transship Russian natural gas through its territory, Russia’s TASS news agency cited the Iranian ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying on Saturday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It was not immediately clear which directions of transit he was talking about.

Read more:

US warns of ‘severe’ response if Iran transfers ballistic missiles to Russia

Ukraine would not have attacked Nord Stream without US approval: Russian diplomat

Saudi firm plans hydrogen-powered skyscraper in Egypt’s new capital

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size