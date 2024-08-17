Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills 10, injures five

2 min read

Around 10 people were killed, including two children, and five were wounded by an Israeli strike on a residential building in the city of Nabatieh city in south Lebanon, state news agency NNA said on Saturday.



The victims were all Syrian citizens, NNA said, adding that a final toll of the strike would be announced after DNA tests were conducted to determine the identity of the victims.



The Israeli military said the airstrike targeted a weapons depot used by Hezbollah militants.



The strike came after ceasefire talks between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel in Doha paused on Friday with negotiators due to meet again next week.



Hezbollah later said in a statement that it had struck the Ayelet Hashahar Kibbutz in northern Israel in retaliation for the Nabatieh strike.



Two soldiers were wounded in a rocket attack from Lebanon, the Israeli military said, adding that a total of 55 rockets had been fired in latest strikes from Lebanon.



Also on Saturday, an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the Qadmous area east of Tyre in south Lebanon, NNA reported, adding that one person was injured. A security source said one person was killed in the motorcycle attack.



Tensions have soared in the region in recent weeks, after a rocket strike blamed on Hezbollah killed 12 children and teens in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel responded with the killing of a top Hezbollah commander in the suburbs of Beirut.



Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, as has Iran for the killing in Tehran of the political chief of the Palestinian Hamas group, Ismail Haniyeh.



