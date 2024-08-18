40,099 Palestinians killed in Israel’s Gaza offensive since Oct. 7: Ministry

1 min read

At least 40,099 Palestinians have been killed and 92,609 injured in Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the enclave’s health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Israel on Sunday as part of Washington’s intensifying diplomatic push to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza that will end the 10-month-old war between Israel and Hamas.

