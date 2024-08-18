Israeli man dies from wounds sustained in West Bank settlers attack: Health ministry

2 min read

An attack at a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Sunday killed an Israeli man, a hospital said, three days after a deadly raid on a nearby Palestinian village.

“After several attempts to save his life, doctors had to declare the death of a man who was fatally wounded in an attack in Samaria (occupied West Bank),” the Beilinson Hospital said in a statement.

The Israeli military said a “terrorist” had “attacked a civilian, stole his weapon and made his escape” in the Kedumim settlement, in the northern West Bank.

Local officials identified the victim as a resident of the settlement which is close to the village of Jit. According to the Palestinian health ministry, settlers killed a 23-year-old Palestinian man in an attack in Jit on Thursday.

Residents said about 100 settlers armed with knives and firearms set fire to cars and homes in the attack strongly condemned by Israeli officials as well as the United States, United Nations and European countries.

Since Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, violence has flared in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967 and separated geographically from Gaza by Israeli territory.

Settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal under international law.

Since October 7, at least 635 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers, according to an AFP count based on Palestinian official figures.

During the same period, at least 19 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks, according to Israeli official figures.

