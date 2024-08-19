Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley: Sources

1 min read

An Israeli strike on Monday evening targeted a Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley, Reuters reported, citing two security sources.

A security source told Al Arabiya English multiple weapons depots allegedly belonging to Hezbollah were hit and that airstrikes targeted four different villages.

#Israel has struck multiple arms depots allegedly belonging to Hezbollah in #Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, a security source tells Al Arabiya English.https://t.co/HG1fSeYcYY pic.twitter.com/RPvPQ0ZWgW — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 19, 2024

There were no immediate reports of casualties, the sources added.

The Israeli military said on Saturday it targeted a weapons depot used by Hezbollah militants in an airstrike, killing at least 10 people including two children.

In July, Israeli strikes also targeted another depot storing ammunition belonging to the Iranian-backed group in the town of Adloun in southern Lebanon, three security sources told Reuters.

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since Hezbollah announced a “support front” with Palestinians shortly after its ally Hamas attacked southern Israeli border communities on Oct. 7, triggering Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

