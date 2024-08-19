Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Hezbollah and Israel flags are seen in this illustration taken, October 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Hezbollah and Israel flags. (Reuters)

Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley: Sources

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

An Israeli strike on Monday evening targeted a Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley, Reuters reported, citing two security sources.

A security source told Al Arabiya English multiple weapons depots allegedly belonging to Hezbollah were hit and that airstrikes targeted four different villages.

Advertisement

There were no immediate reports of casualties, the sources added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Israeli military said on Saturday it targeted a weapons depot used by Hezbollah militants in an airstrike, killing at least 10 people including two children.

In July, Israeli strikes also targeted another depot storing ammunition belonging to the Iranian-backed group in the town of Adloun in southern Lebanon, three security sources told Reuters.

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since Hezbollah announced a “support front” with Palestinians shortly after its ally Hamas attacked southern Israeli border communities on Oct. 7, triggering Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

Read more:

Israeli soldier, two Hezbollah fighters killed in clashes

Hezbollah claims attacks on military positions in northern Israel

Blinken warns Israel, Hamas of last chance to end Gaza war

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size