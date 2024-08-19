Lufthansa extends flight suspension to several regions in Middle East until August 26

1 min read

Germany’s Lufthansa Group extended its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman and Erbil again on Monday, with flights now affected up to and including August 26.

The group, which includes carriers Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings, will also be avoiding Iranian and Iraqi airspace up to and including that date, it said, over fears of an escalation in the Middle East.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Hamas armed wing claims responsibility for deadly Tel Aviv attack

Israel’s July strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port a ‘possible war crime,’ HR Watch says