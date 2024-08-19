Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A police officer stands guard in a central Istanbul district, Turkey. (File photo: Reuters)
A police officer stands guard in a central Istanbul district, Turkey. (File photo: Reuters)

One Palestinian killed, two wounded in shooting in Istanbul

The Associated Press, Istanbul 
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Police in Istanbul have launched a “large-scale investigation” after a Palestinian was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting as they sat in a car, officials and media said Monday.

The killer dropped a handgun fitted with a silencer at the scene, the Istanbul Governor’s Office said in a brief statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Demiroren News Agency reported that the man sitting in the driver’s seat was killed and his friend seriously wounded in the shooting late Sunday. Another man, who the governor’s office described as the dead man’s bodyguard, was injured in the foot.

The killing was carried out by a masked assailant or assailants, the agency said. The victims were sitting on Dilaver Street in the Kagithane district of north Istanbul when the attack happened. It described the seriously wounded victim as a businessman.

Photographs of the scene showed a semi-automatic handgun with a silencer attached to the barrel lying on the sidewalk next to a white saloon car parked between two other vehicles.

The white car’s rear passenger door nearest the sidewalk appeared to have been punctured by several bullets.

Read more:

Forest fires in Turkey under control: Minister

Forest fire forces evacuations in Turkish resort

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size