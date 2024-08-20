At least 40,173 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 40,173 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory in more than 10 months of war with Israel.



The toll includes 34 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also listed 92,857 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

