Palestinians pray over the covered bodies of loved ones killed in Israeli strikes, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on July 16, 2024. (Reuters)
At least 40,173 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 40,173 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory in more than 10 months of war with Israel.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes 34 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also listed 92,857 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

