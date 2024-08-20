Biden says Hamas ‘backing away’ from Gaza deal

1 min read

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Hamas was “backing away” from a deal with Israel to agree on a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.

“It’s still in play, but you can’t predict,” he said as he prepared to leave Chicago after a keynote address to the Democratic National Convention.

“Israel says they can work it out... Hamas is now backing away.”

