Biden says Hamas ‘backing away’ from Gaza deal
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Hamas was “backing away” from a deal with Israel to agree on a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.
“It’s still in play, but you can’t predict,” he said as he prepared to leave Chicago after a keynote address to the Democratic National Convention.
“Israel says they can work it out... Hamas is now backing away.”
