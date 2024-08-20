Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from an Israeli air strike in Rafah as seen from Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza strip July 29, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/File Photo
Smoke rises from an Israeli air strike in Rafah as seen from Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza strip July 29, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Biden says Hamas ‘backing away’ from Gaza deal

AFP, Chicago
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Hamas was “backing away” from a deal with Israel to agree on a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.

“It’s still in play, but you can’t predict,” he said as he prepared to leave Chicago after a keynote address to the Democratic National Convention.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“Israel says they can work it out... Hamas is now backing away.”

Read more:

Biden says Gaza protesters in Chicago ‘have a point’

Thousands march against Gaza war at Democratic National Convention

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size