Blinken in Egypt seeking progress toward Gaza ceasefire deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed for progress toward a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal as he visited Egypt on Tuesday, but major areas of dispute are still to be resolved in talks planned for later this week.



Blinken flew to Egypt from Tel Aviv, where he said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had accepted a US “bridging proposal” aimed at narrowing the gaps between the two sides after talks last week paused without a breakthrough. He urged Hamas to also accept the proposal as the basis for more talks.



The Palestinian militant group has not explicitly rejected the proposal, but said in a statement it overturns what was previously agreed, without specifying how, and accused Israel and its US ally of spinning out negotiations in bad faith.



In Egypt, Blinken met President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, whose country has been helping mediate the on-off Gaza talks for months along with the US and Qatar. Al-Sisi said after the meeting that it was time to put an end to the war and warned of the conflict expanding in the region.



At stake is the fate of tiny, crowded Gaza, where Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 40,000 people since October according to Palestinian health authorities, and of the remaining hostages being held there.



The war in Gaza began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas gunmen stormed into Israeli communities, killing around 1,200 people and abducting about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.



On Tuesday, Israel’s military said it had recovered the bodies of six hostages from southern Gaza. According to Israeli authorities, 109 hostages now remain in the Palestinian territory, of whom around a third are believed to be dead.



In Gaza, Israeli forces battled Hamas-led militants in central and southern areas, and Palestinian health authorities said at least 21 people had been killed early on Tuesday in Israeli strikes, including on a school housing displaced people.



Israel’s military said it had struck Hamas militants embedded in the school.



Gaza’s health ministry said on Tuesday it was still waiting for polio vaccines to arrive after the disease was discovered in the territory, where most people now live in tents or shelters without proper sanitation. It echoed a call by the UN last week for a ceasefire to allow the vaccination campaign.

Proposal

Blinken has called the latest push for a deal “probably the best, possibly the last opportunity,” and said his meeting with Netanyahu was constructive, adding it was incumbent on Hamas to accept the bridging proposal.



Officials from the US, Hamas, Israel, Egypt or Qatar have not spelled out what is in the proposal or how it differs from previous versions. “There are questions of implementation and making sure that it’s clearly understood what each side will do to carry out its commitments,” Blinken said on Monday.



Hamas rejected US comments that it was backing away from a deal, saying Egyptian and Qatari mediators knew it had dealt positively toward the negotiations and that it was Netanyahu who had always obstructed an agreement with new demands.



It said it was still committed to terms it agreed with mediators in July based on a proposal made by the US in May.



Netanyahu denies obstructing a deal.



Months of on-off talks have circled the same issues, with Israel saying the war can only end with the destruction of Hamas as a military and political force and Hamas saying it will only accept a permanent, not temporary, ceasefire.



There are disagreements over Israel’s continued military presence inside Gaza, particularly along the border with Egypt, the free movement of Palestinians inside the territory, and the identity and number of prisoners to be freed in a swap.



Egypt is particularly focused on a security mechanism for the Philadelphi Corridor, the narrow border strip between Egypt and Gaza that Israeli forces seized in May.



Both Hamas and Egypt are opposed to Israel keeping troops there, but Netanyahu has said they are needed on the border to stop weapons being smuggled into Gaza.



Egyptian security sources said the US has proposed an international presence in the area, a suggestion the sources said could be acceptable to Cairo if it was limited to a maximum of six months.



“The ceasefire in Gaza must be the beginning of broader international recognition of the Palestinian state and the implementation of the two-state solution, as this is the basic guarantor of stability in the region,” al-Sisi said after meeting Blinken.



