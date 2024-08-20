Iran says retaliation against Israel for Haniyeh’s killing could take ‘long’ time

1 min read

Iran’s promised retaliation against Israel for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month could take a “long” time to be carried out, the spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

“Time is on our side and the waiting period for [the retaliation against Israel] may be long,” state media quoted the spokesman, Ali Mohammad Naeini, as saying.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since last month’s assassinations of top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Haniyeh in Tehran. While Israel confirmed its role in Shukr’s killing, it has not taken responsibility for Haniyeh’s death.

Iran and its regional proxies, including Lebanese Hezbollah, have blamed Israel for both attacks and vowed retaliation.

Naeini said that Iran’s response could differ from past operations. In April, Iran launched missiles and drones in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus, most of which were intercepted.

“Our commanders know how to punish the enemy effectively and are not prone to hasty action,” Naeini said.

When the Iranian retaliation occurs, it will involve “calculated and precise strikes,” he added.

Read more:

Iran plans direct attack on Israel, may strike within days: Report

Only Gaza ceasefire can delay Iran’s Israel response, sources say

Iran rejects Western calls to stand down Israel threat