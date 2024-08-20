Germany summons Iranian ambassador after actions against language institute

2 min read

Iran’s judiciary has closed two branches of organizations linked to Germany due to “illegal activities and financial fraud,” the judiciary’s Mizan news agency said, in a move protested by Berlin with the summoning of the Iranian ambassador.



Mizan published pictures on Tuesday of security forces removing the banner of the German Language Institute of Tehran, which is linked to the German embassy.



“Additionally, there have been reports of violations by other Germany-affiliated centers and investigations in this matter are ongoing,” Mizan added.



A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry condemned the actions against the language institute in a statement, which did not mention other organizations.



Tehran’s ambassador would be summoned over the incident, the spokesperson said, adding: “We call on the new Iranian government to allow teaching to resume immediately.”



In July, Germany banned the Islamic Centrer Hamburg (IZH) and subsidiary organizations for “pursuing radical Islamist goals,” according to the interior ministry.



The ministry said the IZH had acted as a direct representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and sought to bring about an Islamic revolution in Germany.



Following the closure of the IZH, Iran summoned the German ambassador in Tehran.



