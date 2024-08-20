Israel’s central bank chief urges Netanyahu to expedite 2025 budget

3 min read

Israeli central bank chief Amir Yaron has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to speed up the process of debating and approving the 2025 state budget, saying financial markets were seeking responsible fiscal policy even during a time of war.

In a letter to Netanyahu seen by Reuters on Tuesday, Yaron said the security situation of more than 10 months of war requires the government to maintain 2024 budget frameworks and promote a 2025 budget.

These are “critical to preserving the stability of the economy and strengthening the reputation of the Israeli economy,” Yaron wrote.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A month ago, Netanyahu, Yaron, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and senior finance ministry officials met for their initial high-level meeting on the budget that is slated for approval by year end.

Yaron in the letter noted that Netanyahu decided another meeting would be made and budgetary adjustments would be discussed. “Several weeks have passed since then, and ... I see great importance in scheduling a follow-up meeting to advance the budget process,” he wrote.

Israeli media have speculated that Netanyahu was delaying the budget to ultimately lead to new elections, since failure to pass the budget by March 31, 2025, would automatically trigger elections.

Netanyahu’s office declined to comment.

Last week, Fitch lowered Israel’s credit rating, following similar action in recent months by S&P and Moody’s, citing worsening geopolitical risks as the war in Gaza drags on. It kept the rating outlook negative, meaning a further downgrade is possible.

Yaron said that while the downgrade was partly due to the security reality, but also reflects “an assessment of the management of current economic policy and puts emphasis on future policy.”

He said the ratings cuts reinforce the need to promote the budget, which would reduce uncertainty in the markets and contribute to economic stability.

Israel’s war in Gaza, triggered by the Hamas-led cross-border attack on Oct. 7, has cost thousands of lives and is in danger of expanding.

Israel’s budget deficit reached 8.1 percent of GDP in July, but Smotrich has expressed confidence it will move back towards its 6.6 percent target for 2024 by year end. Before the war the deficit target was 2.25 percent of GDP.

Spending on the war has topped 80 billion shekels ($22 billion) and investors are watching to see if Smotrich has the political will in the coalition of right wing and religious parties to make big fiscal adjustments.

Read more:

Israel central bank chief says military should not get a ‘blank check’ despite war

Israel’s war budget leaves top scientists in limbo

Top Israeli economists urge PM to cancel billions of unneeded spending