Hezbollah says it launched drone attack on military posts in northern Israel

1 min read

Lebanon’s Hezbollah launched an attack with a swarm of drones on military posts in the kibbutz of Amiad in northern Israel, the armed group said in a statement on Wednesday.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



The Israeli kibbutz is located approximately 22 kilometers (14 miles) from the Lebanese border. Israel’s military said it could not confirm the attack.



Hezbollah said the attack was a retaliation for an Israeli strike on the Lebanese Bekaa region overnight.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been locked in hostilities for the last 10 months in parallel with the Gaza war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has spread to several other fronts and prompted fears of an all-out Middle East conflict.

Read more:

Israeli strike kills Fatah official in Lebanon’s southern city of Sidon

US slams Netanyahu’s ‘maximalist’ remarks as not constructive to Gaza ceasefire talks

Hezbollah fires more than 50 rockets, hitting Israeli-annexed Golan Heights