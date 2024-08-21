Israeli hostage thought ‘every night is my last’ in Hamas captivity

2 min read

A young Israeli woman who became emblematic of the 251 hostages seized by Hamas on October 7 said Wednesday that she thought every night in captivity would be her last.

“Every night I was falling asleep and thinking, this may be the last night of my life,” Noa Argamani said in Japan on a visit with her father.

“And until the moment I was (rescued)... I just did not believe that I’m still surviving,” the 26-year-old said as she met with senior diplomats from G7 countries in Tokyo.

“And in this moment that I’m still sitting with you, it’s a miracle that I’m here.”

Argamani was among those kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival during the October 7 attacks that sparked war with Israel.

A video that went viral showed her on the back of a motorbike screaming: “Don’t kill me!”

The video showed her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, an engineer, being led away separately.

Israeli special forces freed Argamani in a raid on Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp on June 8 along with three others --Almog Meir Jan, 22, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 41.

The Israeli military said Tuesday that it had retrieved the bodies of six hostages from tunnels in southern Gaza, at least some of whom the military said were killed in Israeli military operations.

Out of 251 people taken hostage that day, 105 are still being held hostage inside the Gaza Strip, including 34 the military says are dead.

“Avinatan, my boyfriend, is still there, and we need to bring them back before it’s going to be too late. We don’t want to lose more people than we already lost,” said Argamani.

