An Israeli soldier in an elevated observation post opens fire on Palestinians trying to climb over Israel's protective barrier at the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egyptian border, southern Gaza Strip, September 11, 2005. (Reuters)
Israeli PM says troops will not leave Philadelphi corridor in Gaza

Israel has not agreed to withdraw its troops from the so-called Philadelphi corridor along the border between Egypt and Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Wednesday, denying an Israeli television report.

“Israel will insist on the achievement of all of its objectives for the war, as they have been defined by the Security Cabinet, including that Gaza never again constitutes a security threat to Israel. This requires securing the southern border,” Netahyahu’s office said in a statement.

Hamas is seeking a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, including the Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow 14.5 kilometer long (9 mile) stretch of land along the coastal enclave’s southern border with Egypt.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant toured Philadelphi on Wednesday, his office said.

