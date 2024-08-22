Theme
Palestinians clear rubble at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, on August 22, 2024. (Reuters)
Palestinians clear rubble at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, on August 22, 2024. (Reuters)

At least 40,265 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
Published:
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 40,265 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory in more than 10 months of war with Israel.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes 42 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also listed 93,144 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

