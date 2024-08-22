Eleven killed in Israeli strike on Gaza’s Beit Lahiya: Palestinian news agency

1 min read

At least 11 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya in the early hours of Thursday, official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 40,223 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory in more than 10 months of war with Israel.

The toll includes 50 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also listed 92,981 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

