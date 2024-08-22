Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Soldiers lock a gate from the inside at Sde Teiman detention facility, after Israeli military police arrived at the site as part of an investigation into the suspected abuse of a Palestinian detainee, near Beersheba, in southern Israel, July 29, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
Soldiers lock a gate from the inside at Sde Teiman detention facility, after Israeli military police arrived at the site as part of an investigation into the suspected abuse of a Palestinian detainee, near Beersheba, in southern Israel, July 29, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Israel extends house arrest for soldiers accused of abusing Palestinian detainee

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Israel’s military court has extended the house arrest of soldiers accused of sexually abusing a Palestinian detainee until Sept. 4 but will allow the defence to hold a hearing on Sunday to request an alternative to detention, the military said on Thursday.

It specified such an alternative could include “a place of work and suitable supervisors.”

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The soldiers have been accused of sexually abusing a member of an elite Hamas unit at the Sde Teiman detention facility in the Negev desert in southern Israel, according to Israeli press reports.

The United Nations special rapporteur on torture has said the alleged sexual abuse case is “particularly gruesome” and called on Israel’s civilian courts to investigate and hold the perpetrators to account.

The UN has received multiple reports of alleged torture against Palestinians detained since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants stormed Israel in a shock assault that killed some 1,200 people.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the 10 months of fighting that have followed, according to health officials in the Palestinian enclave.

Read more:

US urges Israel to investigate sexual abuse claims against Palestinian detainees

Released Palestinians describe worsening abuses in Israeli prisons

Israeli rights group accuses Israel of systematic abuse of Palestinian detainees

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size