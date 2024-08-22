Israel says bullets found in hostage bodies recovered from Gaza

2 min read

The Israeli military said Thursday that bullets had been found in the bodies of six hostages retrieved from a Gaza tunnel earlier this week, indicating that they had been shot.

The bodies of Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell, Chaim Perry and Avraham Munder were found on Monday night in the southern Gaza Strip, the military said the following day, though it was not clear what had caused their deaths in captivity.

A military spokesman told AFP on Thursday that examinations were carried out and “bullets were found in the bodies of the six hostages” seized from the site raided by Israeli forces in the Khan Younis area.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“The investigation into the circumstances of their deaths continues,” the spokesman added.

The six dead hostages were among 251 people seized by Palestinian militants during Hamas’ October 7 attack on southern Israel that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

Of those, 105 remain in the Palestinian territory, including 34 the military says are dead.

Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday that the six “were killed while our forces were operating in Khan Younis.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Relatives of numerous hostages who died in captivity have said the military had informed them that their loves ones may have been killed by Israeli operations and bombardment in Gaza.

The October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 40,265 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry. The UN rights office says most dead are women and children.

With AFP

Read more:

US, Israeli officials meet in Cairo in effort to resolve gaps on Gaza truce proposal

US envoy tells UN Gaza ceasefire deal ‘now is in sight’

Israeli demands for troops in Gaza blocking truce deal: Sources