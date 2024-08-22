Israeli police arrest four suspected over settler attack on Palestinian village

2 min read

Israeli police arrested four people suspected of taking part in a violent attack by Jewish settlers on the Palestinian village of Jit in the occupied West Bank, during which one Palestinian was killed, authorities said on Thursday.



The Aug. 15 attack by dozens of settlers armed with guns and Molotov cocktails, drew unusual condemnation from Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who promised a swift investigation.

“This was a severe terror event that included setting fire to buildings and vehicles, stone and molotov-cocktail hurling, as well as live fire, resulting in the killing of one Palestinian and the injuring of another,” a statement by the police and the domestic security agency said.



The increasing incidence of settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war has drawn broad condemnation internationally, including from allies of Israel such as the United States.



Palestinians and rights groups regularly accuse Israeli forces of standing by while attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinians take place and say the violence almost never results in prosecutions.



The United States and a number of European countries have imposed sanctions on violent settlers and called repeatedly on Israel to do more to curb the attacks.



The Israeli authorities said the four arrested included three adults and a minor who were suspected of several acts ofterrorism against Palestinians.



The investigation was continuing, the statement said.

