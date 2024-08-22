Qatari PM to visit Iran in coming days to discuss ‘important regional issues’

2 min read

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is set to visit Tehran in the coming days, Iran’s state-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as Qatar’s foreign minister, will discuss “important regional issues” with Iranian officials, including Iran’s new Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Qatar, alongside Egypt and the United States, has acted as a mediator to secure a ceasefire to end a 10-month war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left Qatar on Tuesday following a whirlwind trip to the Middle East to inject urgency into efforts to broker a Gaza ceasefire deal, with an agreement remaining elusive so far.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and “made clear that we must bring the ceasefire and hostage release deal to closure,” the president wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for delays in agreeing a deal to end fighting, triggered by Hamas’ October 7 attack, as well as freeing Israeli hostages and allowing vital humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The October 7 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed over 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry. The UN rights office says most dead are women and children.

Palestinian militants also seized 251 hostages, of whom 105 remain in Gaza including 34 the military says are dead.

