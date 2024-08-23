Australia to command Red Sea maritime task force for six months from October

1 min read

Australia will take command of the maritime task force in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden from October, the defense ministry said on Friday.

The Combined Maritime Force’s Combined Task Force 153 was established in April 2022 to focus on maritime security in the region.

It was bolstered in December in response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

In dozens of attacks in the Red Sea since November, the Houthis have sunk two vessels and seized another, killed at least three sailors and upended global trade by forcing ship owners to avoid the popular Suez Canal trade shortcut.

