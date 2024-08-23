Biden asked Netanyahu to pull Israeli troops from Egypt-Gaza border: Axios

1 min read

US President Joe Biden asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to move Israeli troops back from Gaza’s border with Egypt as part of an initial phase of a ceasefire deal so that talks could continue, Axios reported on Friday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



Netanyahu partially accepted Biden’s request made in their call on Wednesday and agreed to give up an Israeli troop position along one part of the Egypt-Gaza border, three Israeli officials told Axios.

Read more:

Iran’s FM says it has right to retaliate for assassination of Hamas official: IRNA

‘Progress made’ in Cairo talks on Gaza truce: White House

Gaza ceasefire deal remains elusive despite US optimism