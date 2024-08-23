Theme
People walk near the border with Egypt, as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, shelter at a tent camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on February 29, 2024. (Reuters)
People walk near the border with Egypt, as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, shelter at a tent camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on February 29, 2024. (Reuters)

Biden asked Netanyahu to pull Israeli troops from Egypt-Gaza border: Axios

US President Joe Biden asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to move Israeli troops back from Gaza’s border with Egypt as part of an initial phase of a ceasefire deal so that talks could continue, Axios reported on Friday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Netanyahu partially accepted Biden’s request made in their call on Wednesday and agreed to give up an Israeli troop position along one part of the Egypt-Gaza border, three Israeli officials told Axios.

