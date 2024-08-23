Theme
An Iranian policeman holds a weapon as he stands by a window at the Iranian parliament in the capital Tehran on June 7, 2017 during an attack on the complex. The Islamic State group claimed its first attacks in Iran as gunmen and suicide bombers killed at least five people in twin assaults on parliament and the tomb of the country's revolutionary founder in Tehran. AFP
An Iranian policeman holds a weapon as he stands by a window at the Iranian parliament in the capital Tehran on June 7, 2017 during an attack on the complex. (AFP)

Gunmen kill policeman in southeast Iran: State media

Gunmen in southeastern Iran shot dead a senior police officer on Friday, state media reported, in an attack later claimed by a Pakistan-based extremist group.

The official IRNA news agency said the attack took place in the Sistan-Baluchistan region bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“The head of the police criminal investigation department in Khash county was assassinated by gunmen outside his house,” IRNA reported.

The Pakistan-based Sunni Muslim rebel group Jaish al-Adl, or Army of Justice, claimed the attack on its Telegram channel.

Tehran calls the organization a “terrorist” group.

Sistan-Baluchistan is one of Iran’s poorest provinces, and for years has faced unrest involving drug-smuggling gangs, rebels from the Baluchi minority and Sunni Muslim extremists.

Sistan-Baluchistan is one of the few mainly Sunni provinces in Shia-dominated Iran.

