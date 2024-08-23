Theme
File photo view of Lufthansa planes at Munich Airport during a warning strike staged by Lufthansa ground staff. (Reuters)
Lufthansa extends Beirut flight suspension to end-September

AFP, Frankfurt
Published: Updated:
1 min read

German airline giant Lufthansa said Friday it was extending a suspension of flights to Beirut until September 30 and to Tel Aviv and Tehran until September 2 with regional tensions still high.

Previously suspended services to Amman in Jordan and Erbil in Iraq will however resume on August 27, with flights to the latter crossing a “northern corridor” of Iraqi airspace.

The airline previously said it was avoiding all Iraqi and Iranian airspace.

