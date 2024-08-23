Theme
Israeli Tank at syria border
Israeli tank at Syria border. (File photo)

Seven civilians wounded in Israeli strikes on Syria: State news agency

Reuters
Seven civilians were wounded in Israeli strikes on Syria’s central region on Friday, the Syrian defense ministry said.

For years, Israel has been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

Reported Israeli strikes on Syria have intensified sharply since the start of the war in Gaza last October.

In a statement, the Syrian defense ministry said its air defenses had shot down some of the Israeli rockets.

“The aggression resulted in seven civilians being injured and caused material damage,” the statement read.

There was no immediate word on the incidents from Israel, which typically does not comment on specific reports of strikes in Syria.

