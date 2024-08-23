Theme
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter affiliated with the Iranian Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP-Iran) stands guard on a building following an Iranian cross-border attack in the town of Koye (Koysinjaq), 100Km east of Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq in this file photo.

Turkish drone strike kills three PKK members in northern Iraq

Reuters
A Turkish drone strike on Friday killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) on northern Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service said.

The statement said a vehicle which belonged to the PKK was hit by the drone strike near the northern city of Sulaimaniya. A senior PKK member, his driver and a guard were killed in the attack, the statement added.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes on PKK militants in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts in Iraqi territory. The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984.

Turkey, Iraq sign accord on military, security, counter-terrorism cooperation

Turkish airstrikes kill 17 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, ministry says

PKK fighters kill Turkish soldier in northern Iraq

