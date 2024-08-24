Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on August 23, 2024 reportedly shows Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip. (AFP)
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on August 23, 2024 reportedly shows Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip. (AFP)

Israel army says three officers killed in Gaza fighting

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

The Israeli military announced on Saturday the deaths of three reserve officers killed in fighting in the Gaza Strip the previous day.

The officers, two major generals and a lieutenant colonel, were killed in central Gaza, the military said, without giving further details.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

In recent weeks, Israeli forces have been engaged in fierce fighting with Palestinian militants in central Gaza, particularly in the Deir el-Balah area.

The latest deaths bring the military’s losses in the Gaza campaign to 338 since it launched a ground offensive in the Palestinian territory on October 27.

The war in Gaza erupted after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of 1,199 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Militants also seized 251 people, 105 of whom are still captive in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has so far killed at least 40,334 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry, which does not give details of civilian and militant deaths.

Most of the dead are women and children, according to the UN human rights office.

Read more:

Gaza talks resume in Cairo as suffering worsens under Israeli campaign

Hamas official slams Israeli ‘refusal’ of Gaza deal over border troops

Three fires aboard abandoned tanker hit by Yemen’s Houthis: UK agency

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size