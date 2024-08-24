Israeli hostage denies media claims of injury caused by Hamas, says IAF behind wounds

3 min read

An Israeli hostage who was taken during the October 7 Hamas attack and held for eight months has denied media reports that claimed the Palestinian militants harmed her in captivity.

Taking to social media, Noa Argamani said various reports of her being beaten and cut by Hamas militants were untrue and that her words were taken “out of context,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Argamani claims that the injuries she suffered were from an Israeli air force attack on the building she was held in.

“I can’t ignore what has been going on in the media here in the last 24 hours; things are out of context,” she reportedly wrote in Hebrew in an Instagram story.

“They didn’t beat me and didn’t cut my hair. I was in a building that was blown up by the Air Force,” it said.

“As a victim of October 7, I will not allow myself to be a victim again by the media.”

Argamani and her partner Avinatan Or were captured during an attack on the Nova music festival in 2023. He is still believed to be in captivity.

The footage of their capture was shared widely and became a symbol of the movement urging for the return of the 250 captives.

Argamani’s comments were reported during her visit to Japan where she met senior members of the G7 group of nations and Israeli diplomats.

“Every night I was falling asleep and thinking, this may be the last night of my life,” she was quoted as saying.

“And until the moment I was (rescued)... I just did not believe that I’m still surviving, the 26-year-old said.

“And in this moment that I’m still sitting with you, it's a miracle that I’m here,” she said.

“It’s a miracle because I survived October 7, and I survived this bombing, and I survived also the rescue.”

She described life in captivity including being moved around and through tunnels. Food and water were reportedly scarce.

Israel has severely restricted entry of food and aid to the besieged territory causing malnutrition and disease spread among its millions-large population.

Over 40,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian authorities.

Read more:

Additional US military assets have ‘gotten into headspace’ of Iran, Pentagon says

Hamas official slams Israeli ‘refusal’ of Gaza deal over border troops

Kamala Harris says now is the time for Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal