A boy sits on boxes as Palestinians gather to receive aid, including food supplies provided by World Food Program (WFP), outside a United Nations distribution center, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, August 24, 2024. (Reuters)
At least 40,405 Palestinians killed in Israel’s Gaza offensive since Oct. 7: Ministry

At least 40,405 Palestinians have been killed and 93,468 others injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 71 were killed and 112 were injured in what the ministry called three “massacres” by Israel in the strip.

The war in Gaza started after Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel says it goes out of its way to avoid civilian casualties and accuses Hamas of using human shields, an allegation the group denies.

