Hamas armed wing says it fired rocket at Tel Aviv

Hamas said it fired a rocket at Tel Aviv on Sunday, while the Israeli military said it landed “in an open area” in Rishon LeTsiyon, a city located south of the commercial hub.

“Following the siren that sounded in Rishon LeTsiyon, one projectile was identified crossing from the southern Gaza Strip and falling in an open area in the area of Rishon LeTsiyon,” the military said in a statement.

