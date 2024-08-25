Hamas says Hezbollah strikes ‘slap in the face’ for Israel

1 min read

The Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday hailed strikes by Lebanon’s Hezbollah against Israel, calling it a “strong and focused response.”

“We emphasize that this strong and focused response, which struck deep inside the Zionist entity, is a slap in the face” for the Israeli government, Hamas said in a statement after Hezbollah said it launched a large-scale operation using rockets and drones.

Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel early on Sunday, as Israel’s military said it struck Lebanon with around 100 jets to thwart a bigger attack, in one of the biggest clashes in more than 10 months of border warfare.

Three deaths were confirmed in Lebanon and none in Israel, where damage appeared to be limited. Hezbollah indicated it was not planning further strikes yet. Israel’s foreign minister said the country did not seek a full-scale war.

