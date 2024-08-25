Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
This photo taken from a position in northern Israel shows a Hezbollah UAV intercepted by Israeli air forces over north Israel on August 25, 2024. (AFP)
This photo taken from a position in northern Israel shows a Hezbollah UAV intercepted by Israeli air forces over north Israel on August 25, 2024. (AFP)

Hezbollah says day’s attack on Israel ‘accomplished’

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Hezbollah said its military operation against Israeli positions on Sunday was “completed” after announcing a large-scale attack with rockets and drones, and denying “claims” that Israel had thwarted the attack.

“Our military operation today is completed and accomplished,” the Iran-backed group said in a statement. Israeli “claims of pre-emptive action it carried out... and the thwarting of the resistance’s attack are empty claims,” it added.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Israeli PM Netanyahu says determined to do everything possible to defend our country

Hezbollah says launched more than 320 Katyusha rockets at Israel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size