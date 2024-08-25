Hezbollah says day’s attack on Israel ‘accomplished’

1 min read

Hezbollah said its military operation against Israeli positions on Sunday was “completed” after announcing a large-scale attack with rockets and drones, and denying “claims” that Israel had thwarted the attack.

“Our military operation today is completed and accomplished,” the Iran-backed group said in a statement. Israeli “claims of pre-emptive action it carried out... and the thwarting of the resistance’s attack are empty claims,” it added.

