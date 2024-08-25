Israel says one navy soldier killed, two wounded in combat in northern Israel

1 min read

One Israel navy soldier was killed and two wounded during combat in northern Israel on Sunday, the Israeli military said.

It gave no details of the circumstances of the soldier's death but Israeli media reported it occurred on a naval vessel offshore as an interceptor from Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system engaged a drone fired by Hezbollah.

