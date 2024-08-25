One killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanese town, Lebanese state media says

1 min read

An Israeli air strike on a car in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam on Sunday left one person dead, Lebanon’s state news agency and a security source said.



The Israeli military carried out strikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday as Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon fired a missile barrage across the border to avenge one of its top commanders killed in an Israeli strike last month.

Lebanon’s health ministry said one person was killed Sunday in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the country’s south, after Israel launched what it called pre-emptive strikes against Hezbollah.

An “Israeli drone strike on a car in the village of Khiam” killed one person, the health ministry said in a statement carried by the National News Agency. The Amal movement, a Hezbollah ally, later announced a fighter from Khiam had been killed.

The ministry also reported two people including a Syrian man were wounded in “a series of Israeli raids” in the south, the NNA said.

