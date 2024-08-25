Israeli delegation will attend Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo on Sunday: Army Radio

1 min read

Israel’s spy chief David Barnea will head an Israeli delegation to the Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo on Sunday, Israel’s Army Radio reported, citing diplomatic officials.

Gaza ceasefire and hostage negotiators discussed new compromise proposals in Cairo on Saturday, seeking to bridge gaps between Israel and Hamas as the UN reported worsening humanitarian conditions, with malnutrition soaring and polio discovered.

Israeli military strikes in Gaza killed 50 people on Saturday, Palestinian health authorities said. Victims of hostilities over the past 48 hours remain lying on roads where fighting continues or trapped under rubble, the authorities said.

A Hamas delegation arrived on Saturday to be nearer at hand to review any proposals that emerge in the main talks between Israel and the mediating countries Egypt, Qatar and the United States, two Egyptian security sources said.

