Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
This photo taken from a position in northern Israel shows an Israeli Air Force fighter jet firing flares as it flies to intercept a hostile aircraft that launched from Lebanon over the border area with south Lebanon on August 25, 2024. (AFP)
This photo taken from a position in northern Israel shows an Israeli Air Force fighter jet firing flares as it flies to intercept a hostile aircraft that launched from Lebanon over the border area with south Lebanon on August 25, 2024. (AFP)

Israeli military says jets destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Around 100 Israeli fighter jets hit thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels in southern Lebanon that were aimed for immediate fire toward northern and central Israel, the military said on Sunday.

More than 40 launch areas in Lebanon were struck during the early morning strikes, it said in a statement.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Hezbollah says retaliation against Israel for killing of Fuad Shukr has begun

Israeli PM Netanyahu says determined to do everything possible to defend our country

One killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanese town, Lebanese state media says​​​​​​​

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size