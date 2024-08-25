Israeli military says jets destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels
Around 100 Israeli fighter jets hit thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels in southern Lebanon that were aimed for immediate fire toward northern and central Israel, the military said on Sunday.
More than 40 launch areas in Lebanon were struck during the early morning strikes, it said in a statement.
