Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the state memorial for Zionist leader Zeev Jabotinsky at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, on August 4, 2024. (File photo: AFP)
Israeli PM Netanyahu says determined to do everything possible to defend our country

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel would take all measures necessary to defend itself, after the Iranian-backed Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel in retaliation for the killing of a senior commander.


“We are determined to do everything possible to defend our country, to return the residents of the north safely to their homes and to continue to uphold a simple rule: Whoever harms us – we harm him,” he said in a statement.

