Israeli PM Netanyahu says determined to do everything possible to defend our country
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel would take all measures necessary to defend itself, after the Iranian-backed Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel in retaliation for the killing of a senior commander.
“We are determined to do everything possible to defend our country, to return the residents of the north safely to their homes and to continue to uphold a simple rule: Whoever harms us – we harm him,” he said in a statement.
For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.
Read more:
Hezbollah says retaliation against Israel for killing of Fuad Shukr has begun
Israeli military says jets destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels